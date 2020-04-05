What Kenya Moore Says She Was ‘Never Privy’ To About Her Marriage

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is known for being vocal about the relationships her co-stars are in.

But during the latest episode on Sunday (April 5), NeNe Leakes decided to turn the tables and take jabs at the fallout of Moore and her husband Marc Daly.

At a charity event, Leakes pulled aside Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam to gossip that Daly had allegedly been unfaithful to Moore multiple times during their two-year marriage, People reports.

“Listen, I was just reading on my [phone] over here and Kenya and her estranged husband, he’s had multiple affairs,” Leakes told Williams and Sam, showing them a blog post about the couple.

Williams shrugged off the blog as being fake, but Leakes followed up by saying, “You never know!”

Leakes never brought the rumors up to Moore directly, but RHOA fans still got the tea from Moore, who opened up about her concerns with Daly during marriage.

“There’s a large part of him, or the relationship, that I was never privy to,” Moore said during the show. “For example, I’m not allowed to speak to his mother or father. And if you don’t know everything about this person’s life, you’re not being let in.”

“I want to be happy, and I could have been happy in my marriage if I felt like Marc was in it to be happy as well,” she continued. “One of my issues with him is like, not being able to just have a conversation without yelling or anger or crossing lines. I’m like, I know it’s not me. I know how hard I’ve fought for this marriage.”

But since the couple separated, Moore has reportedly switched her focus to taking care of her daughter, Brooklyn, rather than trying to make things work with Daly.

“I stopped caring about my feelings all I was doing was trying to be everything he wanted me to be and work through everything as best I could to keep my family together,” she said. “I have to do what’s best for [my daughter]. I don’t even care about me.”