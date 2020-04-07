Jada Pinkett Smith’s Mom Says Self-Quarantine Made Her Reunite With Sobriety Groups

Adrienne Banfield Norris, Jada Pinkett Smith’s mother, has been open about her struggles with addiction. On an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, she recently revealed how the coronavirus pandemic helped her reconnect with her former sobriety groups.



The 67-year-old opened up about her decades of sobriety, “I celebrated 29 years in December, so I’m in my 30th year. It’s been a long time since I had to rely on going to meetings daily. The quarantine, believe it or not, actually put me back in touch with going to meetings.”



She continued, “My sponsor actually called me and let me know there were meetings online. I went to my old homegroup back in Baltimore. It was such a good feeling.”



Watch the clip below: