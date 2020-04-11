How Vanessa Bryant And Her Daughters Are Spending Their First Easter Without Kobe And Gianna

The first holiday after the passing of a loved one can be hard to get through, but Vanessa Bryant and her kids are doing it together.

Vanessa, who lost her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna in a tragic helicopter crash this past January, shared on social media how she and her daughters are celebrating Easter this year.

In an adorable video, her three-year-old daughter Bianka is seen trying to break into a large Easter egg while her younger sister, nine-month-old Capri, looks on. “I’ll help you,” Vanessa says, as she helps crack the shell to reveal chocolate and sweets inside.