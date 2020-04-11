How Vanessa Bryant And Her Daughters Are Spending Their First Easter Without Kobe And Gianna

It's a bittersweet holiday for the family.

Written by BET Staff

The first holiday after the passing of a loved one can be hard to get through, but Vanessa Bryant and her kids are doing it together. 

Vanessa, who lost her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna in a tragic helicopter crash this past January, shared on social media how she and her daughters are celebrating Easter this year.

In an adorable video, her three-year-old daughter Bianka is seen trying to break into a large Easter egg while her younger sister, nine-month-old Capri, looks on. “I’ll help you,” Vanessa says, as she helps crack the shell to reveal chocolate and sweets inside.

Vanessa's 17-year-old daughter Natalia wasn't around for this particular moment of celebration. 

This will be the first Easter the family will celebrate since the deaths of Kobe and Gianna. By all accounts, Vanessa and her daughters seem to be doing well under the circumstances. The 37-year-old is “so grateful to have her kids and family around,” a source told People, adding that the Bryant family is continuing to “stay at home like everyone else” amid California’s statewide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

