Rob Kardashian Claims Blac Chyna Threatened Him With A Gun In New Court Documents

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's relationship has been the subject of plenty of jokes and tabloid fodder, but there's nothing funny about what the reclusive reality star is accusing his child's mother of doing.

In new court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Kardashian claims Chyna threatened him with a gun and tried to choke him with an iPhone cord in the months before their split in 2017.

The incident in question allegedly occurred on December 14, 2016, two months before the couple went their separate ways.

“She used my phone to FaceTime my friend Victory and while we were on FaceTime with him, Chyna pointed the gun at me and threatened me,” the 33-year-old said in his declaration. “About 20 or 30 minutes later, Chyna came to the guest room, still holding the gun and FaceTimed my friend Eugene. When we were on FaceTime, Chyna pointed the gun at my head and threatened me. She also threatened Eugene.”

Later, Kardashian said that he believed Chyna intended to “inflict severe injury to me and I feared for my life.”

“I did not think that Chyna’s threats and physical attacks were funny or a joke, and of course I never consented to her violently attacking me or threatening to harm me,” he said, adding, “I believed that she could kill me, intentionally or because she [was] in such a drunken/high state that she could slip up and shoot me accidentally.”

In his filing, Kardashian alleged that Chyna was under the influence of drugs and alcohol that night, and that led to violence. “When Chyna is drunk and high, she is very strong,” he said. “As the night went on and she became more and more intoxicated, her behavior escalated and she became very violent and aggressive.”

Kardashian added that he attempted to “give her some space,” before she allegedly attacked him with an iPhone charger.

Later, when he tried to leave with the help of his mother Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble, he claims Chyna tried to throw a chair at his vehicle.

Chyna's attorney flatly denies the accusations, saying the then-couple had a "raucous and flirty time," and nothing more.

“Rob also admitted that he never feared for his life and actually thought it was ‘funny’ when Chyna teased him while holding Rob’s unloaded gun,” her lawyer says. “The problem for Rob is there is not one shred of evidence to prove his false allegations. In fact, Rob has admitted under oath that he sustained no injuries, did not require any medical attention, and did not seek any help from law enforcement,” Chyna’s attorney adds. “There was no ‘violent attack.’”

Chyna has also filed court documents seeking sole custody of their daughter Dream, 3, saying that the toddler suffered multiple burns under the care of a nanny hired by Kardashian. His attorney confirmed that two accidents occurred but said “Rob treated Dream appropriately and Chyna was informed. Following an investigation by the DCFS and the police, in which Rob fully cooperated, he has every reason to believe that there will be no findings of any safety issues in his home.”