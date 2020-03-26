Blac Chyna Says Daughter Dream Suffered Severe Burns Under Rob Kardashian’s Nanny’s Care

Blac Chyna is alleging that her daughter Dream has suffered multiple burns on her legs while in the custody of her father Rob Kardashian.

People reports that both incidents happened while the 3-year-old was being watched by a nanny that Kardashian is no longer in contact with. Chyna’s attorney issued a lengthy statement to the outlet describing the alleged events.

It begins: “In late February, Dream returned to Chyna’s home after visiting her father Rob Kardashian, with a first degree burn on her leg. Rob admitted that Dream had received the severe burn at his home and promised it would never happen again. Chyna immediately sought out and obtained appropriate medical treatment for Dream’s burn.”

Chyna claims that when another very similar burn appeared on Dream’s leg after returning home after spending time with her father, she reached out to Kardashian but he initially lied and denied how the second burn occured.

“Rob then changed his story and his nanny sent a text message admitting that Dream received the second burn at Rob’s house from a hot light bulb,” the statement continues to read. “Chyna again sought medical care for Dream and learned that the most recent burn on her leg was a second degree burn.”

Currently in a custody battle with Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna then requested that the Department of Children and Family Services and the police investigate the conditions connected to her daughter's second degree burn.

The couple split in February 2017 and agreed to joint custody later the same year.

“Chyna will do everything within her power to ensure Dream’s safety during visitations with her father,” her attorney continues in the statement. “At a minimum, this will include Chyna’s approval of Rob’s new nanny. Chyna still wants her daughter to be allowed visitations with her father.

Kardashian’s attorney, Marty Singer, soon issued a statement to People to give a further explanation of the alleged incidents.

“First and foremost, the health, safety and well-being of Dream is and has always been Rob’s top priority. Rob’s current nanny of the last two years has a high risk pregnancy and in the process of leaving his employment at will. Unfortunately Dream has had two accidents in the last month while with this nanny,” the statement from Singer begins.

“Rob treated Dream appropriately and Chyna was informed. Following an investigation by the DCFS and the police, in which Rob fully cooperated, he has every reason to believe that there will be no findings of any safety issues in his home,” the statement reads.

In February 2020, Kardashian’s request to have Chyna removed from primary custody of Dream was denied after he filed for primary custody at the beginning of the year claiming that the mother of his child was “out of control.” A Los Angeles judge soon rejected his ex parte motion stating that the court did not see his request as an emergency issue, as reported by The Blast.