Michael Che Pays New Yorkers’ Rent After Grandmother Dies Of COVID-19

Comedian Michael Che is giving back to New Yorkers in a special way after the death of his grandmother due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Saturday Night Live star, who co-anchors the faux news segment “Weekend Update,” announced on Wednesday (April 15) on Instagram that he will be paying rent for the residents of the New York City apartment building where his grandmother, Martha, once lived.

“It’s crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can’t even work,” Che said in the post.

“Obviously I can’t offer much help by myself,” he continued. “But in the spirit and memory of my late grandmother, I’m paying one month’s rent for all 160 apartments in the NYCHA (New York City Housing Authority) building she lived in.”