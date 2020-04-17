Kenya Moore's Husband Marc Daly Gives Update As They Quarantine Separately

Kenya Moore and her estranged husband Marc Daly may be trying to give their marriage another shot, but they're still separated — at least, physically.

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star has been on lockdown in Atlanta, with the couple's daughter Brooklyn, while Daly has been working in New York.

Daly, who owns a restaurant called SoCo in NYC, has been "trying to keep his restaurant alive and feeding people at the hospital and doing his own deliveries and stuff like that," Kenya explained on Watch What Happens Live on April 12.

Now, the restaurateur gives an update on how things are going on the front lines. In a personal letter addressed to "Dear COVID-19," Daly assures that "we will come together like an unbreakable band of brothers and sisters and get through this." He adds, "To every one dealing with the effects of the Coronavirus, know that you are not alone. We are with you in mind, body and spirit."

Read the inspiring note, below: