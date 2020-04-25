‘Basketball Wives’ Star Jennifer Williams Pleads For Help After Her Car Is Stolen By Well-Known Con Man

Jennifer Williams is pleading with her fans for help in tracking down a con man who stole her Range Rover after revealing she was the victim of an alleged scam.

On Friday (April 24), the Basketball Wives star posted a side-by-side photo of herself on top of her Range and the man she is accusing of stealing the vehicle from her.

“I’m asking for some help finding my Range Rover that this man, Aaron Nichols, stole from me,” she captioned the Instagram post. “He goes by many alias including Nick, Daniel or Chris. He has conned many women and men too out of vehicles and large amounts of cash.”

She continued: “Lives in the Atlanta area and frequents Detroit, Houston and Vegas. If you have seen him or are a victim of his antics please DM me, email my attorney, Jamie Hernan, at jamie@hernanfirm.com or contact the Smyrna Police Dept in GA as there is an active investigation going on. Thank you in advance.”

Perhaps unexpectedly, after sharing her harrowing experience, a commenter on her post said the same thing happened to a friend of theirs and involved the same man. “He did the same thing to my friend Ellie! Stole her S550 Benz but she didn’t let up. She got her s**t back. This was a few years ago. Sad!”

See Jennifer Williams’ IG post below.