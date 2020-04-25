Kandi Burruss Says The ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Virtual Reunion Was So Dramatic That ‘People Walked Out’

Just because they weren’t in each other’s physical presence didn’t mean that the recording of the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 virtual reunion was any less spicy or messy.

According to castmate Kandi Burruss, the show (taped on April 23 and set to air May 10) was wild. “I think some people still have more to say. Some people walked out,” Kandi told Hollywood Life. And while she said she couldn’t dish on any more details, Burruss did explain how the reunion got to a point where cast members felt compelled to walk away from their computer screens.

“I’m not going to lie. Well, for me, it was aggressive,” she said. “I would say aggressive because I mean the arguments were going so crazy sometimes that [host] Andy [Cohen] is trying to get us to stop and he can’t because we’re not in the room with him so nobody can stop us from talking or saying what we need to say, so people are just going for roadkill when they say what it is they need to say until finally some of us had to be muted.”

Kandi says the “arguments” escalated to the point of everyone “yelling and screaming.”

“It was hurting my ears. I literally had to send production a text like please turn down my headphones,” she revealed. “That was stressing me out, and then when we got off, I just felt exhausted. I talked to a couple of the girls afterwards. I know I talked to Marlo [Hampton]. Marlo was like, ‘Girl! I need a drink! I am done! I need a whole relaxation moment.’”

Part One of Season 12’s virtual reunion show will reportedly air on May 10. Interestingly, according to Hollywood Life, the show caused Cohen to experience his “first hangover” in two months. He took to his Instagram account to reveal how he treated himself to some tequila after Thursday’s events.