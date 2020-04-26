'Love & Hip Hop' Star Kiyomi Leslie Addresses Rude Question About Her Relationship With Shooter

Shooter's situationship with multiple women has been the focus of this season's drama on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. After parting ways with Sierra Gates, Shooter got involved with two women: Cheyenne and Kiyomi Leslie. Unfortunately, only one of them knew she was in an open relationship.

When Cheyenne heard the news that Shooter was also hanging out with Kiyomi, the two women nearly came to blows. The drama got so hot that it spilled over onto social media, with some fans of the reality show calling Kiyomi out for being in an open relationship. One commenter even went so far as to say they lead to "drama and diseases," to which Kiyomi couldn't help but respond.

"People hear open relationship and think f**k any and every thing and that's not the case," she wrote. "S**t you can catch them same diseases from ya husband bae!"

She continued, "The 'open' means HONEST...be open, be upfront, speak, talk, communicate what your needs are. Women get in 'closed' relationships and think that's keeping him from cheating lol."

Watch the drama unfold, below: