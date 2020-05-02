Princess Love Announces A Major Life Decision After Reported Separation From Ray J

Princess Love's marriage to Ray J may be on the rocks (at least, it seems that way from her repeated cryptic messages on social media), but it looks like the Love & Hip Hop' star is thriving in other areas of her life.

For one, she seems to be rocking motherhood, with two children under two years old. Even Ray J admitted to Wendy Williams that Princess is an excellent mother, telling the talk show host earlier this week, "She is the best mother in the world. Holding the kids down, having two kids under 2 is definitely a job within itself.”

Well, as rewarding as that job is for Princess, it's not enough. The reality star announced on Instagram this Saturday (May 2) that she's going back to school, and also opening a trio of new businesses. "Use this time to do EVERYTHING you've always wanted to do," she advises her fans: