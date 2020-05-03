Here’s How Trevor Noah Is Supporting The Unpaid Crew Of ‘The Daily Show’

A source told Variety, “These are the people who have been on the show with Trevor from day one and help him put on the show. Trevor is personally covering their salaries until the production business opens again. He respects his crew tremendously and feels it’s only right that they get thru this together.”

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah stepped up to show some love and appreciation to 25 furloughed crew members of his Comedy Central show. He will pay their salaries during the industry-wide coronavirus shutdown, Variety reported. Noah plans to continue keeping them financially afloat until production restarts.

After his #DailyShow crew was furloughed, Trevor Noah is paying their salaries himself https://t.co/MLaXU5oAex pic.twitter.com/gStA4yelOC

RELATED: Trevor Noah Questions Why Small Businesses Didn’t Get Their Share Of Stimulus Relief Money

On a recent show, he shed some light on exactly why wealthy companies received coronavirus stimulus funding while small business owners still have empty pockets.

He said the Treasury Department left it up to the banks to decide which companies would receive a share of the $349 billion coronavirus small business forgivable loans. In less than two weeks, the program ran out of money.

“The banks did what banks do, which is screw over the little guys,” he stated.

The late night show comedian gave an example to drive his point home. When you put down a bowl of food for a small dog, you have to get the big dog out the room, Noah explained.



Noah speaks nothing but facts. See the clip below: