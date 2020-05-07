Kym Whitley Is Named Newest Brand Ambassador For Weight Watchers

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 09: Kim Whitley attends the ABCs Annual Mother's Day Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on May 9, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Kym Whitley Is Named Newest Brand Ambassador For Weight Watchers

The “Twenties” star is committed to making her health a priority this year.

Published 17 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Actress Kym Whitley has been named as the newest member of the Weight Watchers family. After joining the program in April 2020, she has already lost 11 pounds and wants to inspire others to do the same as the company’s new brand ambassador.

Whitley, who is currently starring in BET’s Twenties, said in a press release, “Given our new reality with this global health crisis, I’ve had time to reflect on what is important to me: my health as well as becoming a healthier person for my son, Joshua.

View this post on Instagram

Yes, my secret is out......in this season I realize more than ever I've got to get healthier so I decided to join WW. I want to see Joshua grow up; and living with high blood pressure is real, especially in our community. I know @WW works because your girl has already lost 11 lbs* in less than 1 month. WW helps keep me accountable and I love their app, which is like having my own wellness coach in my pocket. So I’m inviting all the moms, sisters, cousins and aunties out there to join me on this journey. In fact, I got my posse to join me too. We’re rolling 17 deep and are already seeing great results. So join us at WW.com/KymWhitley and sign up today with a special offer. #BetterTogether #wwambassador #wellnessthatworks #ad *People following the WW plan can expect to lose 1-2 lbs/wk.@ww #wwambassador #wellnessthatworks #ad *People following the WW plan can expect to loose 1-2 lbs/wk.

A post shared by kym whitley (@kymwhitley) on


She also added, "I have an incredible support system on this journey, with a fantastic WW Coach who is helping me adjust my habits; my 17-person posse who has joined the program with me; and the WW app – which is like a wellness coach in my pocket. I am energized to join WW and can’t wait to share my experience with my fans!”

Mindy Grossman, president and CEO of Weight Watchers believes that Whitley is a fantastic example of a modern day mom on-the-go who wants to prioritize her health. 

“With her relatable humor and authentic storytelling, we feel Kym will inspire more African American women and moms to make their own health a priority. Kym is a busy, single mom who is committed to her wellness journey, and we are there for her,” said Grossman.

“At WW, we are proud to be a trusted leader in weight loss and wellness, delivering a connected, digital and deeply human community experience for our members every day.”.

If you want to follow Whitley’s journey and receive a special membership offer, go to WW.com/KymWhitley.  

Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images

