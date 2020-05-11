Sheree Whitfield Explains The Reason Behind Her Mother's Disappearance Last Month

Sheree Whitfield went through a rough few weeks last month when her mother Thelma Ferguson went missing from her Georgia home. The former Real Housewives Of Atlanta star shared a desperate plea on social media for the public to help track down her mother, who left her Sandy Springs home on March 23 and couldn't be reached by her family for over two weeks. Local police were also looking for the 77-year-old, who Sheree said had a tendency to "take personal time away from family" but had never been out of touch for that long.

Thankfully, Ms. Ferguson returned home safe and sound on April 11. Now, Sheree is ready to share what happened.

During an appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens, Sheree shared that her mom fled their chaotic household to get some peace. “So I think that we were all getting on each other’s nerves at one point or she kind of needed some time,” Sheree explained. "And that’s who she is. She’s unapologetic about it. She don’t feel like she owes anyone an excuse.”

Cohen then clarified that Ms. Ferguson was never missing, to which Sheree replied: “We did not know that though. She took time and didn’t let us know. That was the longest we had gone without ever hearing from her. And then we had this pandemic going on, so it was just a little scary for all of us.”

One silver lining in the ordeal was that Sheree's Real Housewives co-stars put aside the petty and rallied to support her during her time of need. “You know what, all of the girls reached out, including Nene, which I thought was amazing. You know, I also reached out to her when I found out Gregg [Leakes] was sick,” said Sheree. “So at the end of the day, you know, we may have our issues or whatever, but when it comes to our families and things like that, I don’t wish any ill on anybody and their family, and I think it’s the reverse as well.”