Watch Nick Cannon’s Emotional Speech As He Graduates From Howard University

The widely-accomplished Nick Cannon can now add Howard University graduate to his resume.

After completing his final week of classes, Cannon announced his exciting news that he officially graduated from the legendary HBCU.

“I graduated from Howard University @howarduniversity1867 today! Received a degree in Criminology/Administration of Justice and minor in Africana Studies! Had the opportunity to speak at the virtual ceremony, Master and PHD! #HU2020,” he tweeted.

During the virtual ceremony, the newest Howard grad offered some inspiring words to his fellow class of 2020, sharing a quote from Nelson Mandela who he said inspired him to enroll in school back in 2016.

“I am always seeking new challenges and continual growth and decided to obtain my first college degree from an institution that has a proven legacy of producing great minds. I have friends, mentors, and colleagues who attended Howard University. I look forward to this new journey in my life and am excited about the possibilities ahead.”

Cannon continued, “Nelson Mandela once said, ‘Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world’ and with that said I have officially enrolled at Howard University.”

Congratulations to Nick Cannon.

Watch the clip of his speech below: