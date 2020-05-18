Spike Lee Drops First Trailer For Netflix’s 'Da 5 Bloods'

It has been over two years since Spike Lee’s last feature-length film. With the trailer dropping for his latest film, it looks the iconic director is not going to disappoint.



Da 5 Bloods is co-written and directed by Spike Lee and stars Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman.

Netflx describes the film as, “The story of four African-American Vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul’s concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature — while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War.”

Black soldiers were disportionately drafted in the Vietnam War and still dealt with horrific racism. The New York Times reported, African- Americans were overrepresented in military prisons and “Despite accounting for 11 percent of the total troops in Vietnam, African-Americans represented only 2 percent of the officer corps.”

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Spike Lee made it clear the film will unapologetically deal with race in Vietnam, “The United States Armed Forces came close to being torn apart when Black soldiers heard that Dr. King was assassinated. They also heard that their brothers and sisters were tearing shit up in over 100 cities across America. The tipping point came very close; the Black soldiers were getting ready to set it off in Vietnam—and not against the Vietcong either.”

The movie premieres on Netflix June 12. Watch the trailer below: