ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 10: Quad Webb attends the WE tv "Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka" premiere event at Republic Lounge on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

'Married To Medicine' Star Quad Webb Shares An Epic Announcement That No One Saw Coming

The reality star is making major life changes after her divorce.

Published 14 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Quad Webb made a lot of changes in her life this past year — from finalizing her divorce to potentially leaving her reality show Married To Medicine — but she's been keeping the biggest one under wraps.

During a recent IG Live interview with Deluxe Magazine, Miss Quad reveals she is welcoming a baby girl.

"We have a new baby that’s on the way, and, so, we’re very happy about her," Quad reveals. "She’s in the hospital right now. She is 8 lbs, and we’re very excited about her. My mom and I have custody of her. [Currently] I am working really, really hard to prepare a home for her.”

Quad adds, "The baby just came through last month. Her name is Ariana. We’re going to refer to her as Ari. [She’s a] super beautiful baby girl. Super beautiful. I just want to be able to give her the best life possible. I am responsible for that, and she’s going to get that."

This news is particularly significant because, according to the last season of Married To Medicine, the question of having kids was a major factor in the breakdown of Quad's marriage to Dr. Gregg Lunceford

Watch her share the big news, below:

Photo: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

