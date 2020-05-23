'Married To Medicine' Star Quad Webb Shares An Epic Announcement That No One Saw Coming

Quad Webb made a lot of changes in her life this past year — from finalizing her divorce to potentially leaving her reality show Married To Medicine — but she's been keeping the biggest one under wraps.

During a recent IG Live interview with Deluxe Magazine, Miss Quad reveals she is welcoming a baby girl.

"We have a new baby that’s on the way, and, so, we’re very happy about her," Quad reveals. "She’s in the hospital right now. She is 8 lbs, and we’re very excited about her. My mom and I have custody of her. [Currently] I am working really, really hard to prepare a home for her.”

Quad adds, "The baby just came through last month. Her name is Ariana. We’re going to refer to her as Ari. [She’s a] super beautiful baby girl. Super beautiful. I just want to be able to give her the best life possible. I am responsible for that, and she’s going to get that."

This news is particularly significant because, according to the last season of Married To Medicine, the question of having kids was a major factor in the breakdown of Quad's marriage to Dr. Gregg Lunceford.

Watch her share the big news, below: