Steve Harvey Buys Tyler Perry’s $15 Million Buckhead Mansion

Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie just got the keys to a sweet new crib!

The legendary comedian reportedly just closed on Tyler Perry’s former Buckhead mansion in Atlanta that was on the market for a jaw-dropping $15 million, according to TMZ.

Sitting on 17 acres, the gated estate is nearly 35,000 square feet with 7-bedrooms, an underground ballroom, a breathtaking infinity pool, tennis court, gym, spa, wine cellar, theater, indoor resistance pool, and a separate guest house.

His pimped out crib also reportedly comes with a private runway for remote control airplanes.

Tyler Perry reportedly purchased the property back in 2007 for just $9 million, later putting in his creative touches to completely renovate the mega-mansion.

Perry’s colossal cribs have been a sight for other celebs including Meghan Markle and Prince Harry who are currently staying at his L.A. manor while they search for a place of their own.