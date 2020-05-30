Nick Cannon, Lil Yachty, J.Cole And Other Celebrities Join Protests Across The Country

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets the past few days to protest the brutal killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others at the hands of police and white supremacist vigilantes. And among them were quite a few celebrities.

Lil Yachty, Jamie Foxx, J. Cole, Tinashe, Nick Cannon, Insecure star Kendrick Sampson and Amandla Stenberg are just a few of the famous people who have taken to the streets across the country — from Minneapolis to Los Angeles — in the name of justice.

Here are a few images of the stars out on the streets: