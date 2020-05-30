Nick Cannon, Lil Yachty, J.Cole And Other Celebrities Join Protests Across The Country

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets the past few days to protest the brutal killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others at the hands of police and white supremacist vigilantes. And among them were quite a few celebrities.
Lil Yachty, Jamie Foxx, J. Cole, Tinashe, Nick Cannon, Insecure star Kendrick Sampson and Amandla Stenberg are just a few of the famous people who have taken to the streets across the country — from Minneapolis to Los Angeles — in the name of justice.
Here are a few images of the stars out on the streets:
Lil Yachty
Jamie Foxx
If you’re a Black celebrity and you don’t sound like this, we don’t wanna here from you. Not now. Not ever. Thank you, Jamie Foxx, for speaking up in defense of people who are frustrated, hurting and tired. pic.twitter.com/UgI3tFpQm0— Kirk Moore (@KirkWrites79) May 30, 2020
Kendrick Sampson
That’s 100% Kendrick Sampson aka Nate from #InsecureHBO on the front lines w/ protestors in LA. Batons are getting swung. pic.twitter.com/Cmz7e2oSva— Dee Phunk (@DeePhunk) May 30, 2020
Kendrick Sampson is online giving it up for the culture , he’s been shot 4 times and hit with a baton. He’s still live, salute king pic.twitter.com/7X1hep72pD— 💙 Professor Finesser 💋 (@pjlovespj) May 30, 2020
J. Cole
J.Cole is in Fayetteville NC protesting with the people right now pic.twitter.com/JlICc9eh6w— Music For The Soul. (@Dreamvilliian90) May 30, 2020
Amandla Stenberg
Much respect to them for protesting injustices! #KendrickSampson #JCole #AmandlaStenberg #MichaelBJordan #BlackLivesMatters pic.twitter.com/yQW66UxqWp— Dulce (@dulce_twit) May 30, 2020
Michael B. Jordan
Michael B Jordan protesting in Los Angeles.— The Binge Stop (@TheBingeStop) May 31, 2020
(🎥: IG/brandonbrownb)
#TheBingeStop#TheBingeStopNews#GeorgeFloyd#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd#MichaelBJordan pic.twitter.com/5aOLP4tizi
Porsha Williams
Porsha found her railroad ticket and I am so proud. Love her. pic.twitter.com/t2fXOiO8tw— Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) May 30, 2020
Nick Cannon
Nick cannon always been real. This man has lupus which puts him at a higher risk of getting Corona and he still out here showing his face in ongoing protest while these other celebrities sitting around. Stop the jokes he deserves more respect ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/RsGkDFICnK— KJAY (@lilkjay12) May 30, 2020
Tinashe
Photo:Brian Peterson/Star Tribune via Getty Images, Prince Williams/Wireimage, Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
