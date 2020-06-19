‘This Is Us’ Child Star On Scary Police Encounters And Being Falsely Accused of Stealing

In an emotional first person essay, This Is Us actor, 12-year-old Lonnie Chavis, has detailed his experiences of the racism, intimidation and stress he has faced while in Hollywood.

The anti-bullying advocate shared what started out as a letter to his mom about what it is like to grow in America as a young Black boy as he struggles to reflect on the senseless death of George Floyd.

“My life matters, but does it?” he openly asks. “America paints a very clear picture of how I should view myself. America shows me that my Blackness is a threat, and I am treated as such. I actually didn’t learn about being Black and what that would mean for me until I was 7 years old.”

RELATED: Tyler Perry Talks About Police Killings and Brighter Future For His Son Aman