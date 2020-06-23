Alicia Keys To Host Nickelodeon Special On Race In America

Nickelodeon plans to revive its acclaimed Nick News franchise with an hour-long special about race that will aim to promote the voices and experiences of Black children across the country.

Kids, Race and Unity: A Nick News Special will air on June 29 at 7 p.m. EST and will be hosted by Alicia Keys. Black Lives Matter leaders will answer questions from kids and offer families tools for constructive conversations about race and inclusivity. It will also highlight the hard work teen activists have been doing across the country.

Kids, Race and Unity will show conversations between Keys and BLM founders Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi; 12-year-old singer and Keedron Bryant; Ibram X. Kendi, author of Antiracist Baby; Jade Fuller, Nya Collins, Zee Thomas, Kennedy Green, Emma Rose Smith and Mikayla Smith, the founders of Teens4Equality; social media star Tabitha Brown and her family; and family therapist Dr. George James.

Viewers will be able to watch the program on Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, and TeenNick, and can stream it on all the network’s digital platforms. A discussion guide will also be available digitally.