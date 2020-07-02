Chuck D Says Older Politicians Should Make Way For Younger Generation

Hip-Hop legend and Public Enemy frontman Chuck D says that young people should take the lead in the political spectrum because the current leadership is running out of time.



Speaking with TMZ Live, the legendary social protest rapper shared his thoughts on the 2020 election and the social unrest of the past couple of months and says the older leadership, many of whom are well past retirement age should leave things open for a younger generation.

“What future can three septugenarians running for the president of the United States, what future can you be talking about?” he said, joking about the current candidates. “You’re playing with five to 10 years.

“When a person is 22 years old and you got the dude who is president is 75, the guy who is running and has got the best shot, he’s 77 and Bernie Sanders, I loved his ideas but he’s 79...seriously, you can’t be talking about a future.”