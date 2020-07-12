Pregnant YouTube Star Nicole Thea Dies At 24

Nicole Thea, a British social media influencer, died along with her unborn son on Saturday (July 11). She was 24.

A statement from her mother, posted to Thea’s Instagram account, made the announcement.

"To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning," it stated, adding that Thea’s boyfriend, Global Boga, decided to allow Nicole’s pre-scheduled YouTube videos to air.

The statement did not mention her cause of death. Thea was eight months pregnant.