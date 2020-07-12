Pregnant YouTube Star Nicole Thea Dies At 24

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
Nicole Thea, a British social media influencer, died along with her unborn son on Saturday (July 11). She was 24.
A statement from her mother, posted to Thea’s Instagram account, made the announcement.
"To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning," it stated, adding that Thea’s boyfriend, Global Boga, decided to allow Nicole’s pre-scheduled YouTube videos to air.
The statement did not mention her cause of death. Thea was eight months pregnant.
Thea gained a massive following on Instagram and YouTube, where she posted updates on her pregnancy. It often featured Boga, a street dancer, sharing his thoughts about the anticipated birth of their son. A recent video shows Thea taking a milk bath. The video is titled, “Got in a Bath Full of Milk *BTS Pregnancy Shoot.”
RELATED: Tragic: Pregnant Former Reality Star Found Dead On NYC Sidewalk
Thea’s family asks her followers to grant them some space to grieve their tragic loss.
“As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened. Thank you her mum,” the statement said. “RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven. Xxx”
Photo by Nicole Thea via YouTube
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
COMMENTS