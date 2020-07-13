Idris Elba Signs First-Look Deal With Apple

Idris Elba’s has reportedly signed a deal with Apple TV+ and will develop series and feature film projects for the streaming service.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the tech giant added Elba and his Green Door Pictures company to its roster to produce global feature film projects. Elba founded his production company in 2013 with the goal of developing new and established talent, championing inclusion, representation and diversity within the company.

Some of Green Door’s projects include Netflix’s Turn Up Charlie and Sky One’s In the Long Run, which aired on Starz in the United States. It’s also responsible for the upcoming feature Concrete Cowboys.

Each of the three projects feature Elba, who has also starred in Luther, The Wire, Hobbs & Shaw and Beasts of No Nation.

Idris Elba also recently announced that he is “close” to making a film version of Luther. During a Q&A with Sky News, he said the series has been preparing to look like a movie over the past few seasons and a film version will “allow us to now have more dramatic pin points moments that are slightly more compressed and it’s a bigger but smaller dose of Luther.”