Here’s The Status Of Idris Elba’s Highly Anticipated ‘Luther’ Movie

The actor won a Golden Globe for playing the troubled detective.

Published 15 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Idris Elba has been playing Detective John Luther on the BBC drama Luther for five seasons. Fans have anticipated a feature-length film about the complicated detective and now Elba is sharing some exciting news. 

During a Zoom Q&A, Sky News reported that Elba said, "There isn't a real format plan for Luther at the moment. I've made it very clear that I'd like to see Luther come back as a film. And I can tell you this, that we are this close to making a film of Luther."

He also added, “The last few seasons have been more like mini-movies, and film allows us to now have more dramatic pin points moments that are slightly more compressed and it’s a bigger but smaller dose of Luther.”

Elba’s portrayal of John Luther has earned him four Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe win in 2012. 

If you need your dose of Idris Elba now, you  can check him out in the third season of the  comedy In The Long Run, which launches on Sky One and NOW TV on July 22. 

