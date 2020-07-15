Viola Davis To Star In Movie About An African Warrior

On top of playing Michelle Obama for the Showtime series First Ladies, Viola Davis will also play Nanisca, a general of the all-female military unit known as the Amazons. The film, which will be directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, is set during the 18th and 19th centuries in the Kingdom of Dahomey.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the TriStar film will be produced by Welle Entertainment, Julius Tennon of JuVee Productions, Maria Bello of Jack Blue Productions and Viola Davis.

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon said in a joint statement, “We at JuVee are beyond excited to introduce this incredible story of the Women Warriors of The Dahomey Ahosi tribe to the world. It's time that they truly occupy their place in history and in Gina Prince-Bythewood's hands, it will be a gamechanger. This project could not be a more perfect example of our legacy.”

Back in 2018, Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o was reportedly attached to the film to play Davis’ daughter but that has not been confirmed.



Gina Prince-Bythewood is currently getting rave reviews for her Netflix film Old Guard, which stars Charlize Theron.