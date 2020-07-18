Big Sean Breaks His Silence On The Death Of Naya Rivera

Glee actress Naya Rivera went missing after swimming with her 4-year-old son Josey at Lake Piru in Ventura, California. Her body was found on July 12 and the cause of death has been determined to be an accidental drowning.

Now, rapper Big Sean, who dated Rivera for years and was briefly engaged to her in 2014, has broken his silence on the 33-year-old’s death.

Sean wrote on Instagram, "Rest in Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. You are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn't achieve that on their own."

He also added, "I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person. I'm still grieving and in shock, I can't believe this is real."



See the emotional post below: