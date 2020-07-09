'Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Presumed Dead After Swimming With Son

Naya Rivera, best known for her role on Glee, is presumed dead after she was swimming with her son in Lake Piru, a reservoir in Los Padres National Forest in Southern California, according to The Washington Post.

Rivera went missing on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 8. Reportedly, she rented a boat and her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, was found hours later floating in the boat alone.



CBS reports, “The child was said to be unharmed and told investigators that he and his mother were swimming, but his mother never got back into the boat.It was not immediately clear how the child got back into the boat.”

Josey was found in a life vest. An adult life vest was found on the boat.



Capt. Eric Buschow, a spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, said at a news conference, “There’s no evidence of foul play at this point. This may well be a case of drowning.”



Naya’s last photo on Twitter was with her son and captioned, “Just the two of us.”