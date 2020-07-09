'Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Presumed Dead After Swimming With Son

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Naya Rivera, best known for her role on Glee, is presumed dead after she was swimming with her son in Lake Piru, a reservoir in Los Padres National Forest in Southern California, according to The Washington Post.
Rivera went missing on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 8. Reportedly, she rented a boat and her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, was found hours later floating in the boat alone.
CBS reports, “The child was said to be unharmed and told investigators that he and his mother were swimming, but his mother never got back into the boat.It was not immediately clear how the child got back into the boat.”
Josey was found in a life vest. An adult life vest was found on the boat.
Capt. Eric Buschow, a spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, said at a news conference, “There’s no evidence of foul play at this point. This may well be a case of drowning.”
Naya’s last photo on Twitter was with her son and captioned, “Just the two of us.”
Naya Rivera and rapper Big Sean were briefly engaged in 2014. He has not spoken out about Rivera’s presumed death but he did like a series of tweets from fans who said that they were praying for her, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Rivera got her big break in the early 1990s when she landed a role in The Royal Family, which starred Redd Foxx and Della Reese. She also appeared in Family Matters, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Bernie Mac Show and Girlfriends. However, she would become a household name as Santana Lopez in Glee in 2009. Rivera identified as “one-quarter African-American, one-quarter German and one-half Puerto Rican.”
Our condolences go out to her family and friends.
(Photo credit: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
