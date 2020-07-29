Netflix Announces Launch Of Seven Classic Black Comedies

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
After what seems like years of Black Twitter urging Netflix to bring classic Black sitcoms to the streaming platform, it is finally happening!
Netflix, along with Strong Black Lead, proudly announced on Twitter, Wednesday (July 29) that seven classic Black comedies will debut on the streaming site in the next few months.
Kicking off the big announcement will be ‘the 90s series Moesha on August 1. The first three seasons of The Game will join the platform on August 15.
Arriving on September 1st will be Sister Sister, followed by Girlfriends launching on September 11 to celebrate its 20th anniversary of the series premiere.
October will close the rollout with The Parkers debuting on October 1 and One on One and Half & Half on October 15.
(Photo Illustration by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
