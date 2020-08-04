Noelle Robinson Raves About Relationship With Girlfriend Alexis Powell

Written by BET Staff

“Honestly, this is the best relationship I’ve ever been in, the most healthy relationship and the most happy, and the happiest I’ve been while dating someone,” she said. Robinson also noted that while her relationship isn’t new, going official on Instagram with the Howard alum is something that she wanted to but just likes to keep her private life private.

"Going public with my relationship has actually improved the already great dynamic that we have. I’m super, super, super happy that I decided to do that. We’re both definitely a lot happier because now we can do normal stuff," she said. "It just feels good. She doesn’t feel like I’m trying to hide her or anything like that.” RELATED: Cynthia Bailey's Daughter Noelle Robinson Celebrates Girlfriend’s Birthday With Beautiful IG Post

The couple met while Robinson was attending Howard University. “My family has already known her like this... none of this stuff is really new,” she explained. Robinson also took some time to share why she decided to have Alexis in her life, saying that her girlfriend really pushes her to come out of her comfort zone and motivates her to stay on top of her goals. “She just is really invested in me as a person. In anything that I want to do, she’ll 100 percent help me and support me. And she’s really honestly like the only person I can say that I’ve dated that has really done that for me."