Cynthia Bailey and Noelle Robinson

Mood! Noelle Robinson And Girlfriend Alexis Powell Have Joined TikTok And Their Videos Are Hilarious

The young couple is making the best of their time in quarantine just like the rest of us.

Published Yesterday

Love is in the air for Noelle Robinson!

Cynthia Bailey’s 20-year-old daughter recently shared with the world via social media that she’s dating YouTuber Alexis Powell. The two met last year at Howard University, and have been together ever since.

Since the country is on lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, the young couple has kept the fun going during the quarantine by making funny TikTok videos.

Alexis uploaded one of their pranks and skits on TikTok, and Noelle reposted it for her 363K fans to see:

Noelle also posted a hilarious lip-dub between a mother and a daughter, about spewing bad words in front of her.

Another light-hearted video also uploaded to the 20-year-old model’s Instagram, showed Noelle pretending to be a girl talking about all her drama while her friend is not listening at all.

The funniest clip of them all was the couple impersonating her mom’s RHOA’s co-star’s Nene Leakes and Eva Marcille’s argument.

We can’t wait to see what hilarious skits  they come up with next! This couple is a whole mood!

 

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment )

