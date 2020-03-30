Watch! Cynthia Bailey Shows Off Her Supermodel-Inspired Closet Housed At ‘Lake Bailey’

“Hi, you guys! Come on into my closet,” Cynthia happily announced as Bravo cameras were led into her bedroom-sized room brimming with racks on racks of fashionable attire, along with shelves decorated with trendy shoes, sparkly jewelry, tiaras, hats, designer bags and of course, wigs. “It’s small, but you know what, it’s a work in progress. Just like me!”

Cynthia Bailey may be a retired supermodel, but her love for fashion remains in full force! Recently, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star opened up her exquisite lakeside home— aptly called “Lake Bailey”— to give fans a glimpse into her walk-in closet filled with stylish clothing and accessories.

Kicking off the 2-minute closet tour, the 53-year-old beauty excitedly expressed the inspiration behind her massive wardrobe. “I’m all about personal style. How you put it all together, so I still have like old stuff from back in the day. Do you remember Gucci loafers? Waited for these to come back,” she revealed.

She added, “Love sneakers! I definitely stepped my sneaker game up a little bit because I’m getting older chile. I’m getting older and my knees ain’t what they used to be.”

Wondering where her fiancé Mike Hill keeps his clothing? No worries. Cynthia has carved out a spot for her hubby-to-be’s attire too. “Mike actually has a tiny closet in the actual bedroom and I have all the space. I need it, I mean what do you want from me?”