Kanye West Hints That His Campaign Is Really About Taking Votes From Joe Biden

Rapper Kanye West, who has mounted a bid for president and has reportedly been using Republican operatives to get on the ballots in several states has indicated that he is in the campaign to siphon votes from presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Various news outlets reported Wednesday (Aug. 5) that at least four people who work within the GOP, Mark Jacoby; Greg Keller; Chuck Wilton; and Lane Ruhland have been boosting West so that he could make ballot requirements in places like Wisconsin, Ohio, Vermont, Arkansas, West Virginia and Arkansas.

But in a text message interview with Forbes, West said he wasn’t really running for president, but rather “walking...to win.” He was shown that there’s no realistic way that he could get on enough ballots to result in the 270 electoral votes to win the presidency, he replied to a reporter: “I’m not going to argue with you. Jesus is King.”

He was also asked in the interview if his candidacy was serving as a spoiler for President Trump, to take votes from Biden, he replied “I’m not denying it; I just told you.”

West otherwise stepped around questions about his intentions in running for the White House, particularly about the operatives reportedly helping his campaign. But he still seems to have links to the Trump Administration. He said that he is “designing a school next month,” and that he is working with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos “about the post-COVID curriculum.”

For his part, Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday that he “likes Kanye very much” but has nothing to do with getting the rapper on any ballots.

In an interview with Forbes last month, West talked about his “Birthday Party” platform, which said that Planned Parenthood had been placed in cities by white supremacists; that he planned to manage the country similar to that of the fictional nation of Wakanda featured in Marvel Comics’ Black Panther, and called a vaccine for coronavirus the “mark of the beast.” He also said that he was ending his support for Donald Trump, saying “I am taking the red hat off, with this interview.”

Forbes asked West about the electors that have been working to get him on the ballots in the various states, including Jacoby, who had been accused of voter fraud in California. But he replied only that what was happening was a “God production.”