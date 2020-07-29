Kanye Meets Petition Deadline To Appear on Ballots in Missouri and New Jersey

Still pushing his 2020 presidential campaign forward, Kanye West has successfully filed paperwork to appear on state ballots in Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, and Illinois.

With most states requiring political candidates to submit a petition that's signed by a certain number of registered voters in that state to prove candidate legitimacy and support, the state of Missouri will start reviewing Kanye’s petition signatures this week, People reports.

As an Independent candidate in Missouri, 10,000 signatures are required.

The Kansas City Star confirmed that the Jesus Is King rapper met the Monday (July 27) petition deadline.

Missouri officials have until August 25 to finalize their ballots.

West’s presidential campaign filed 1,327 signatures in the state of New Jersey exceeding the minimum of 800 signatures. According to the official state website, deadlines to file for an objection against the West campaign petition in the state are on July 31.

It is also being reported by The New York Post that West's campaign is also making efforts to gather the 30,000 required signatures needed to appear on New York's ballot by Thursday's (July 30) deadline.