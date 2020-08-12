Jill Scott To Star As Mahalia Jackson In New Film Produced By Queen Latifah And Jamie Foxx

Mahalia Jackson, known to many as the Queen of Gospel, is getting the big screen biopic treatment. Jill Scott will play Jackson in Mahalia!, produced by Queen Latifah and Jamie Foxx.

This is the second film about Jackson that's been announced in the past week. A television biopic about the singer is in the works at Lifetime Networks, starring Danielle Brooks in the lead role.

The difference, however, is that Queen Latifah and Jamie Foxx's project reportedly has the rights to Jackson's entire catalogue of music, and cooperation from her estate.

“This is such an incredibly important story to tell and we’re thrilled to work with Jamie on the project. Shakim [Compere] and I are also looking forward to reteaming with our Clark Sisters producing partner, Holly Carter, to share Mahalia’s inspiring journey to becoming the Queen of Gospel music,” says Latifah, according to Shadow & Act.

Fantasia was tapped to play Mahalia in a feature film project back in 2011, and Ledisi played the singer in Ava DuVernay’s acclaimed film Selma.

No word yet on the film's release date.