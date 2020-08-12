Rob Kardashian Posts Selfie Showing Off Major Weight Loss

Rob Kardashian is back!

The reality star revealed his slimmed down body at his sister Khloe Kardashian’s 36th birthday in June, however now he’s posting more photos of himself after fans gushed over his new fizique.

The 33-year-old shared an Instagram selfie of himself on Wednesday (August 12) all masked up and claimed he’s “back.”

Since Khloe’s birthday, Rob’s posted pictures of himself, his daughter Dream, and him socializing with his siblings, who he was previously estranged from.

Rob’s mother Kris Jenner previously praised her son for planning such a special party for Khloe according to the Daily Mail.

“I am so proud of Rob and what a cute party he gave for Dream,” she said. “He wanted it to be so special, from the cake to the bubble guy, it was so special.”

See Rob’s latest selfie below.