Rob Kardashian Looks Noticeably Different In Rare Appearance On Reality Show

“I am so proud of Rob and what a cute party he gave for Dream,” the reality mom said. “He wanted it to be so special, from the cake to the bubble guy, it was so special.”

Kris Jenner praised her son for planning such a special party according to the Daily Mail .

Rob Kardashian made a special appearance on the Thursday (April 23) episode as he joined his family to celebrate his daughter Dream ’s birthday, who turned 3 on November 10th. Fans immediately noticed that Rob was looking healthier and more relaxed than he has in a while.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians had a surprise guest on their latest episode of the famed reality show.

The birthday extravaganza comes in the middle of his custody battle with his ex Blac Chyna who recently claimed that she has proof that she never attacked him.

In case you missed it, a recent court filing obtained by People in early April 2020 states that Rob alleged that Chyna pointed a gun at him multiple times and beat him with a “metal rod” on the evening of Dec. 14 into the early morning of Dec. 15, 2016.

However, Chyna’s attorneys claim in the documents that Rob was never harmed:

“The unaired footage taken on Dec 16, 2016 provides thirty-eight (38) minutes of the highest quality, up-close footage of Rob’s face, neck, arms, and legs. It is undisputed that Rob had no physical injuries from Chyna on December 16, 2016. No reasonable trier of fact could find otherwise.”

Kardashian has rarely made any public appearances on KUWTK as his nasty custody battle continues. But he is looking to slowly return to public life, according to sources.

"Rob is single but would like to date. He wants to find someone to spend time with and share his life with," a source told E! News. "He doesn't want to be single and has tried to meet someone. He's starting to feel better about himself and is feeling more hopeful."

The source added: "He knows that he has made bad decisions in the past and wants to do things differently."