Viola Davis Celebrates Birthday By Buying The Former Plantation Land Where She Was Born

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Viola Davis was born on a former plantation in Saint Matthews, South Carolina 55 years ago yesterday.
Now, the Oscar-winning actress owns that plantation.
Davis announced on her Instagram that she bought the plantation where she was born, writing, “The above is the house where I was born August 11, 1965. It is the birthplace of my story. Today on my 55th year of life....I own it....all of it.”
See below:
RELATED: Viola Davis Lends Her Voice To Shine Light On A Growing Epidemic
Back in 2015, Davis told Glamour that her childhood home was on her grandmother's farm and a former slave plantation.
No word on what Davis will do with her new land but her ancestors are surely proud.
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS