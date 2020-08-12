Viola Davis Celebrates Birthday By Buying The Former Plantation Land Where She Was Born

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: Viola Davis arrives at the Premiere of Amazon Studios' 'Troop Zero' at Pacific Theatres at The Grove on January 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/FilmMagic,)

The Oscar winner announced the news via Instagram.

Viola Davis was born on a former plantation in Saint Matthews, South Carolina 55 years ago yesterday. 

Now, the Oscar-winning actress owns that plantation.

Davis announced on her Instagram that she bought the plantation where she was born, writing, “The above is the house where I was born August 11, 1965. It is the birthplace of my story. Today on my 55th year of life....I own it....all of it.”

Back in 2015, Davis told Glamour that her childhood home was on her grandmother's farm and  a former slave plantation.

No word on what Davis will do with her new land but her ancestors are surely proud. 

