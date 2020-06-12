Chrissy Teigen's Kids Write Hilarious Goodbye Letters To Her Boobs After Implant Removal

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Chrissy Teigen is in the midst of recovering from her recent surgery, in which she had her breast implants removed after almost 15 years.
Wishing her luck ahead of her surgery, 4-year-old Luna and 2-year-old Miles, the children Chrissy shares with husband John Legend wrote their mom cards that she will cherish forever.
The “Cravings” author announced that her surgery was a success and shared hilarious post-op cards from her kids. The first card read "Have fun pulling your boobies out," and was signed "Love Luna." While the second read, "Bye Boobies," with a mermaid sticker.
In the picture of the cards posted to Instagram, Chrissy told fans, "Surgery went perfectly! So so so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least." And we can see why...
It looks like their children are just as funny as their mama!
