Tiffany Haddish Receives Dozens Of Letters From Foster Kids After Emmy Nomination

Tiffany Haddish is competing for a 2020 Emmy Award for outstanding variety special, but in her mind, she's already a winner. The actress, whose Black Mitzah earned her a nomination, shared that after the news was announced she received 40 letters from foster kids to congratulate her.

Haddish, who lived in the foster care system when she was a child, along with her siblings, shared with Jimmy Fallon that she had been regularly Zooming with foster kids in group homes during quarantine. When her young friends learned about her Emmy nomination, they mobilized to make her handmade cards to congratulate her.

"I went to the mailbox, and there were all these handwritten notes from foster youth that I've been talking to over quarantine," Haddish told Fallon. "It was 40 messages — 40 little handwritten notes and cards — and they drew on them and colored them."

"That was the best award ever," Haddish said. "Like when I get down, I just open those up and read them. It's like, that's better than any trophy I could ever get, to be recognized by our youth, our future."

Watch her full interview with Jimmy Fallon, below: