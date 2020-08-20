Kanye West Posts Campaign Promo Featuring Celebs Without Their Permission

In the Jesus Is King rapper uploaded a tweet featuring a collage of celebrities, activists, and other prominent figures branded with “Kanye 2020 Vision.”

Kanye West is amping up his 2020 presidential campaign and released out a promo that is making some celebs turn their heads and not for a good reason.

Vogue’s longtime Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour and actress Kirsten Dunst were among the many faces that were chosen for the ad but sources and reps close to both celebs say that neither of them agreed for their faces to be used for the promo, People reports.

As the presidential election nears, West, who is running under a third party called the Birthday Party, recently gathered the necessary 1,000 signatures from registered voters in Utah.

West has qualified in states including Colorado, Vermont, and Oklahoma after his campaign filed the required paperwork back on July 15.