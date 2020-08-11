Kanye West Claims Wisconsin Democrats Are Spying On His Campaign

With less than three months before the election, Kanye West is still trying to get on the ballot in major states. Now, the rapper is pulling a Trump and claiming Democrats are spying on him.



Wisconsin officials have accused Kanye of submitting fake signatures to get on the ballot. According to TMZ, Yeezy responded in docs and claimed Wisconsin Democrats hired a private investigator to track his signatures as part of an "organized effort of harassment and intimidation" against his candidacy.

Kanye’s campaign has also been accused of using fake signatures in other states.



In New Jersey, after facing allegations of fraudulent signatures by New Jersey elections lawyer Scott Salmon, West dropped his petition to get on the ballot in The Garden State.

Missouri is also reportedly challenging the validity of the signatures.

As for Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports he will not be on the ballot because he submitted signatures 15 seconds after the August 4 deadline at 5 p.m. State law states the papers must be filed by "not later" than 5 p.m.

Kanye West’s team is fighting to get him on the ballot, claiming the signatures were delayed due to an "overly aggressive" media and Democratic operative.

West is reportedly getting support from several Republican operatives. According to the New York Times, one of the operatives, Mark Jacoby works as an executive at a California-based organization called Let The Voters Decide, which West hired. It has collected signatures for West’s campaign in Ohio, West Virginia and Arkansas.

West’s campaign reportedly has other links to the GOP as well. According to New York Magazine, another individual, Greg Keller, who once served as executive director of the American Conservative Union was listed as a contact for West’s campaign in Arkansas. He has also worked for other notable Republicans including Sen. Mitt Romney. The Times reported Keller is now a Republican strategist in Missouri and had been considered for a role as President Trump’s campaign manager in 2015.

Trump’s critics have proposed that West, if successful, could have an impact similar to Green Party candidate Jill Stein in 2016, whose candidacy was said to have taken away votes from Hillary Clinton in 2016, helping Trump to win the election.

West’s running mate is 57-year-old Michelle Tidball. According to Forbes, she lives in Wyoming, describes herself as a “biblical life coach” and in a bible teleconference said that she doesn’t “watch news.”

Kanye, who admittedly has never voted, announced his run for president via Twitter on July 4.