Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Do First Joint Interview From New Santa Barbara Home

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been understandably private since moving to California, however the couple are using their time and resources to create positive change.

This week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first joint appearance from their new home in Santa Barbara with leaders from the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. Together, they’re working to make digital media a powerful force for good.

At the end of the call, Harry encourages activists to continue their work to end virtual hate and bullying, joking he feels “way too old” to keep up with all of the new technology.

"You've got to stop, we're not old!" Meghan said.

"But it's true," Harry replied. "This is the world you're going to inherit."

"And Archie!" Markle added.

"And Archie," Harry said. "It's on all of us collectively to make the world a better place...and we are."

Brighton Kaoma, Founder of Agents of Change Foundation in Zambia; Hunter Johnson, Founder of The Man Cave in Australia; Rosie Thomas, Co-Founder of Australia’s Project Rockit; and Vee Kativhu, Study & Empowerment YouTuber and Founder of "Empowered by Vee" were four young leaders on the 30-minute call, which was lead by Nicola Brentnall, Chief executive of the QCT.

Harry also spoke about Queen Elizabeth’s Commonwealth goals with young people being a leading voice, especially in the digital landscape.

"I think everything my grandmother wanted to achieve when she took this huge responsibility on, she’s managed," he said. "Hearing you guys, and knowing the broad spectrum that QCT engulfs, you’re the definition of the 21st century Commonwealth, and what it means to be part of it. You are there, standing for equality, for mutual respect and for fairness."

Furthermore, Markle addressed how the coronavirus pandemic has made people connect online even more, and stressed the importance of making interaction over the Internet a positive experience.

"Everyone's mental and emotional well-being are perhaps more fragile than ever before, certainly with COVID and our dependability on devices right now in the absence of human interaction," she said. "People are going online more than ever before to feel community."

She continued: "When you look at what these platforms are capable of with that reach, and what that propels in terms of trolling…You can either train people to be cruel, or you can train people to be kind. It’s really that simple."

According to PEOPLE, Last month, Meghan and Harry bought their first home together in the United States about 95 miles north of L.A. in Santa Barbara.

Watch the conversation below.