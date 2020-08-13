Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Got A $9.5M Mortgage To Secretly Buy A $14M Santa Barbara Mansion Near Oprah

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

There is even a children's cottage for Baby Archie!

Published Yesterday

Written by Tweety Elitou

Oprah Winfrey has some famous new neighbors!

According to DailyMail.comPrince Harry and Meghan Markle recently purchased a California mansion nearby the media mogul. And yes, the highlights of the $14.65 million property are definitely worthy of royal standards!

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 09: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 on March 09, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
The media outlet reports that back in June, the royal couple snagged the luxe 14,563-square-foot home located in upscale Montecito, a two-hour drive from Los Angeles.

Built in 2003, the multi-million dollar estate boasts fabulous lawns, rose gardens, tall Italian cypress trees, century-old olive trees, a tennis court, a tea house, a children's cottage, and a pool. 

Sitting on 5.4 acres of secluded land, the exterior of the home is said to also provide plenty privacy with a long driveway and a large gate. 

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (C) arrives with her mother, Doria Ragland (L) and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex to host an event to mark the launch of a cookbook with recipes from a group of women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire at Kensington Palace in London on September 20, 2018. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)
Other notable highlights of the massive nine-bedroom and 16-bathroom mansion include a library, an office, a spa, a gym with a stripper pole, a game room, an arcade, a theater, a wine cellar, and a five-car garage.

The luxury property—also referred to as the “The Chateau”—also features a two-bedroom, two-bath guest house that is perfect for Meghan's mother Doria, who has actively taken on the nanny role for her 1-year-old grandson, Archie.  

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Daily Mail reports that the Sussex family purchased their dream home after securing a $9.5 million mortgage. If this is true, that could mean the couple made an estimated down-payment of $5 million towards the mansion.

A source told Daily Mail, that the couple “feel proud to have struck out on their own and they are saying they bought it without any help from his [Prince Harry’s] family.”

The source continued, “They do have a mortgage, but they see this as their own place, free from relying on anyone else – a proper family home.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 05: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Estimated to be worth $43 million combined, we are quite positive the couple will be able to stand true to their goal of being “independent” of the royal family. Cheers! 

