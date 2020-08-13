Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Got A $9.5M Mortgage To Secretly Buy A $14M Santa Barbara Mansion Near Oprah

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Oprah Winfrey has some famous new neighbors!
According to DailyMail.com, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently purchased a California mansion nearby the media mogul. And yes, the highlights of the $14.65 million property are definitely worthy of royal standards!
The media outlet reports that back in June, the royal couple snagged the luxe 14,563-square-foot home located in upscale Montecito, a two-hour drive from Los Angeles.
Built in 2003, the multi-million dollar estate boasts fabulous lawns, rose gardens, tall Italian cypress trees, century-old olive trees, a tennis court, a tea house, a children's cottage, and a pool.
Sitting on 5.4 acres of secluded land, the exterior of the home is said to also provide plenty privacy with a long driveway and a large gate.
Other notable highlights of the massive nine-bedroom and 16-bathroom mansion include a library, an office, a spa, a gym with a stripper pole, a game room, an arcade, a theater, a wine cellar, and a five-car garage.
The luxury property—also referred to as the “The Chateau”—also features a two-bedroom, two-bath guest house that is perfect for Meghan's mother Doria, who has actively taken on the nanny role for her 1-year-old grandson, Archie.
Daily Mail reports that the Sussex family purchased their dream home after securing a $9.5 million mortgage. If this is true, that could mean the couple made an estimated down-payment of $5 million towards the mansion.
A source told Daily Mail, that the couple “feel proud to have struck out on their own and they are saying they bought it without any help from his [Prince Harry’s] family.”
The source continued, “They do have a mortgage, but they see this as their own place, free from relying on anyone else – a proper family home.”
Estimated to be worth $43 million combined, we are quite positive the couple will be able to stand true to their goal of being “independent” of the royal family. Cheers!
(Photo: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
