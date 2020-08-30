Chadwick Boseman Wept While Recalling Fans With Terminal Cancer

Chadwick Boseman, in a video clip that recently surfaced in the wake of his death on Friday (Aug. 28), once broke down in tears while talking about young Black Panther fans battling terminal cancer.

The 2018 SiriusXM interview clip with Sway Calloway and the cast of Black Panther, Boseman passionately described his friendship with two young fans, Ian and Taylor, whose cancer diagnoses drove him to tears.

'What they said to me, and what their parents said, they're just trying to hold on until this movie comes,' he explained.

The 42 actor said that after hearing that it pushed him to work even harder on the film.