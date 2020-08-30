Chadwick Boseman Wept While Recalling Fans With Terminal Cancer

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Chadwick Boseman arrives for the premiere of Disney and Marvel's "Black Panther" held at the Dolby Theatre on January 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Chadwick Boseman Wept While Recalling Fans With Terminal Cancer

A clip from 2018 shows the actor talking emotionally about two young fans.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Chadwick Boseman, in a video clip that recently surfaced in the wake of his death on Friday (Aug. 28), once broke down in tears while talking about young Black Panther fans battling terminal cancer. 

The 2018 SiriusXM interview clip with Sway Calloway and the cast of Black Panther, Boseman passionately described his friendship with two young fans, Ian and Taylor, whose cancer diagnoses drove him to tears. 

'What they said to me, and what their parents said, they're just trying to hold on until this movie comes,' he explained.

The 42 actor said that after hearing that it pushed him to work even harder on the film.

“It’s a humbling experience because you’re like, ‘This can’t mean that much to them,’” Boseman said.  “But seeing how the world has taken us on, seeing how the movement is, how it’s taken on a life of its own, I realized that they anticipated something great.”

Tearing up the 43-year-old award-winning actor however, confirmed that his two young fans died before the film’s release. 

Boseman died after a four year battle against colon cancer. News of his death was announced on his official social media channels.

(Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

