Killer Mike Says Georgia Governor Brian Kemp 'Seemed To Be A Principled Human Being'

Rapper Killer Mike was trending on social media due to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp posting photos of the two shaking hands after a September 9 meeting.

Mike was slammed for meeting with Kemp considering his well-documented history of voter suppression, accusations of stealing an election from Stacey Abrams, his current secretary of state threatening to lock people up for "double voting," being a Trump loyalist and suing Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for trying to stop the spread of COVID-19.

For most of yesterday (September 10), Mike defended himself on Twitter, even comparing himself to Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., which caused even more backlash. Then the two appeared on a radio show to explain their sit down.

On Sept. 10, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Kemp and Killer were guests on Shelley Wynter‘s “Word On The Street” show on WSB radio.

Killer Mike said about Kemp, “More than anything, I’m a Southerner. I’m a Black man. I’ve been raised in a traditionally Democratic city. But my state is pretty conservative, always has been. So as a Southern man, I connected pretty much instantly with him. Politics and policy don’t matter to me as much as human decency and principles, and he seemed to be a principled human being when I talked to him.”

Kemp said about Mike, “We had a great conversation. It was great to see Mike. I have a real interest in hearing what’s going on in his world, in the community, a lot of things we certainly need to focus on in the state, when you think about human trafficking. We talked a little about the entertainment industry and how tough that is on folks right now, but also workforce development and making sure we put inner-city youth with folks that can help them get trained and get back to work.”

Kemp also added, “It’s really kind of interesting that some people are upset about us having that conversation. Quite honestly, we need to have more of that in today’s world, in my opinion,"

Kemp claimed they met to discuss sex trafficking and increasing minority participation in state contracts.