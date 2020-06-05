Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Takes To The Streets To Protest

Written by BET Staff

Following the national outcry over the horrific deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms joined protestors on the evening of June 4 and took to the streets to talk with demonstrators. Bottoms addressed the crowds with a megaphone assuring the large downtown gathering that they were being heard, according to WSB-TV Channel 2. RELATED: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Begs Trump To ‘Just Stop Talking’ Amid Nationwide Protests "We are gathered to honor those who have died. Their lives mattered. I’m out here today to tell you that you all matter to me," she said. “What I see right now as we’re all on our streets together, we are grieving together. We are feeling each other’s pain. And the solutions will come." Bottoms then reflected on the work of the civil rights movement explaining that it was not a one-time event but that organizers succeeded through thoughtful planning.

RELATED: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Says Ahmaud Arbery Killing Has Her Fearing For Her Sons "We are in the midst of a movement in this country. But it's going to be incumbent upon all of us to be able to get together and articulate more than our anger. We've got to be able to articulate what we want and our solutions." Mayor Bottoms took direct action to combat police brutality in the city this week after a group of police officers were caught on live TV tasering two Atlanta college students caught in traffic on May 30. She called the video, "deeply disturbing on many levels" and soon announced the officers were fired and would be criminally charged in the incident.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Mayor @KeishaBottoms announces the termination of 2 Atlanta Police Department officers involved in last nights incident with Morehouse and Spelman college students. pic.twitter.com/rZ4udbur4U — Francesca Amiker (@FranTVHost) May 31, 2020

RELATED: Cops Who Tasered Spelman and Morehouse Students Face Charges Officer Lonnie Hood was given two counts of aggravated assault and one count of simple battery; Officer Willie Sauls has a charge of aggravated assault and criminal damage to property; Officer Armond Jones was charged with aggravated assault and pointing or aiming a gun; and Officer Ronald Claud charged with criminal damage to property. With the novel coronavirus pandemic still also affecting communities, Bottoms concluded her speech urging protestors to still get tested for COVID-19. BET has been covering every angle of George Floyd’s death in police custody, other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.