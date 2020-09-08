Voter Empowerment Task Force Releases Statement On Georgia Secretary Of State Claims Of Double Voting

Georgia’s secretary of state Brad Raffensperger is claiming there are over 1,000 potential cases of double voting detected during the summer’s primary and run-off elections. Via Fair Fight, a national voting rights organization founded by Stacey Abrams, the Voter Empowerment Task Force released a statement on his allegations..

According to The New York Times, in a press conference, Raffensperger claimed “investigations were underway in 100 of the state’s 159 counties after the discovery of 1,000 instances of double voting in the state’s June primary and August runoff elections.”

He vowed to prosecute, which could result in one to 10 years in prison or a fine up to $100,000.

According to The New York Times, it’s not clear if these voters intentionally voted twice or if they weren’t sure if their absentee ballot wasn’t counted and voted again. But Raffensperger stressed “intentionality” was not required under the law.

“At the end of the day, the voter was responsible and the voters know what they were doing,” Raffensperger said. “A double voter knows exactly what they were doing, diluting the votes of each and every voter that follows the law.”

The Voter Empowerment Task Force released the following statement, “Secretary Raffensperger’s grandiose press conference was a deliberate distraction from his failures to do his job. Under his so-called leadership and the ‘meltdown’ of an election over which he presided, Georgians faced barriers in casting their votes and having their votes counted.”



The statement continued, “Now, unsurprisingly, Georgia’s failed top elections official has decided to push a right-wing narrative spreading across the country rather than focusing on protecting the Constitutional rights of every Georgian. The Voter Empowerment Task Force is committed to holding the Secretary of State and State Election Board accountable, fighting all forms of intimidation, and ensuring that voters have the resources and information they need to make their voices heard.”

The statement closed with, “Voters must do what Raffensperger did not encourage at his press conference: Make a plan to vote and make their voices heard. If you are a Georgia voter and experience any forms of intimidation, please text VOTE to 70700, and if you have questions about voting, call 866-OUR-VOTE.”

Trump and Biden are nearly tied in Georgia polls but Trump has a slight lead.