John David Washington Did Chores Living At Home With Dad During COVID-19 Pandemic

Denzel’s son was back in his old childhood bedroom.

Home is where the heart is!

With many young people moving back home during the coronavirus pandemic, actor John David Washington joined in and found his way back to his old home living with his dad Denzel Washington

Getting back into the swing of things, the Tenet actor shared his experience living at home with his famour father on Friday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live hosted by special guest Samuel L. Jackson

"You really live in Brooklyn, but since the pandemic has happened you had to come back home. So you’re living in the house again, right?" Jackson asked. 

RELATED: Why John David Washington Used To Lie About His Hollywood Dad Denzel Washington

"Technically not anymore, but I was," Washington shared. "I was in my old room."

Jackson then asked if the Malcolm & Marie star was expected to clean up around the house. 

"There was a chore or two. My chore was to make sure I'm down for dinner in time,"  he said, explaining that he earned his keep around the house by cooking. 

While the actor did not confirm what is on the menu in the Washington house --- it must be good!

