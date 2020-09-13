John David Washington Did Chores Living At Home With Dad During COVID-19 Pandemic

Home is where the heart is!

With many young people moving back home during the coronavirus pandemic, actor John David Washington joined in and found his way back to his old home living with his dad Denzel Washington.

Getting back into the swing of things, the Tenet actor shared his experience living at home with his famour father on Friday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live hosted by special guest Samuel L. Jackson.

"You really live in Brooklyn, but since the pandemic has happened you had to come back home. So you’re living in the house again, right?" Jackson asked.

"Technically not anymore, but I was," Washington shared. "I was in my old room."