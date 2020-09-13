Moniece Slaughter In Major Car Crash While Visiting Family In Alabama

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Moniece Slaughter attends the 2nd annual National Film and TV Awards at Globe Theatre on December 03, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Moniece Slaughter In Major Car Crash While Visiting Family In Alabama

The former 'Love & Hip Hop' star's vehicle was totaled.

Published 17 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Prayers up for Moniece Slaughter! The former reality star was in a bad car accident while visiting family in Hunstville, Alabama. Thankfully, Slaughter didn't suffer major injuries (or worse) as a result of the crash, but the photos of the totaled vehicle she posted on Instagram prove that she's lucky to have escaped with her life.

"I can’t believe I walked away from this accident. Lost feeling in my left side from the airbags being deployed. I’m starting to feel it. My arm was hanging out of the window (window was down & my cigarette was lit). Airbag blew my arm back in the car. Left arm is swollen & cut up my left leg is inflamed. But God has yet again showed up and showed me favor," she wrote. 

Slaughter added, "The driver that hit us ended up underneath someone’s house. They had to lift the house off its foundation and use the jaws of life to get them out of the car. Talk about divine intervention. I refused to go with paramedics so my aunt called my dad. He was there within what felt like a flash. Our family has had one hell of an emotional day." 

See her full post, and the devastating pictures of the vehicle, below:

I said I wasn’t going to do this. But now that the adrenaline has worn off. The shock is subsiding. I can’t believe I walked away from this accident. Lost feeling in my left side from the airbags being deployed. I’m starting to feel it. My arm was hanging out of the window (window was down & my cigarette was lit). Airbag blew my arm back in the car. Left arm is swollen & cut up my left leg is inflamed. But God has yet again showed up and showed me favor. I have a purpose and he’s not done with me yet. When I tell you today has been one hell of a day. But god makes no mistakes. I’m here in Huntsville AL visiting family. My dad got here yesterday. About 2-3min after the accident my aunt & uncle just so happened to be driving by. They saw my cousin @sirellington standing in the middle of the road & stopped. They made their way through the debris. My younger cousin @master_musician was in the front passenger seat. When I realized it was my family I fell apart. The driver that hit us ended up underneath someone’s house. They had to lift the house off its foundation and use the jaws of life to get them out of the car. Talk about divine intervention. I refused to go with paramedics so my aunt called my dad. He was there within what felt like a flash. Our family has had one hell of an emotional day. We were meeting our other cousins to grab something to eat. We got hit and spun out and ended up right in front of the restaurant. They heard the commotion. @briandthomas_ @julian_c_thomas I love you. More than I can put into words. I glance up for 1sec to ask how close we were to being with you. Before saw could answer the question, we were spinning. It can all change in the blink of an eye. Hold on to God’s unchanging hand. For he will NEVER forsake you or leave you lonely. All praises to the most high for preserving my life. For keeping me. For loving me.

