Moniece Slaughter In Major Car Crash While Visiting Family In Alabama

Prayers up for Moniece Slaughter! The former reality star was in a bad car accident while visiting family in Hunstville, Alabama. Thankfully, Slaughter didn't suffer major injuries (or worse) as a result of the crash, but the photos of the totaled vehicle she posted on Instagram prove that she's lucky to have escaped with her life.

"I can’t believe I walked away from this accident. Lost feeling in my left side from the airbags being deployed. I’m starting to feel it. My arm was hanging out of the window (window was down & my cigarette was lit). Airbag blew my arm back in the car. Left arm is swollen & cut up my left leg is inflamed. But God has yet again showed up and showed me favor," she wrote.

Slaughter added, "The driver that hit us ended up underneath someone’s house. They had to lift the house off its foundation and use the jaws of life to get them out of the car. Talk about divine intervention. I refused to go with paramedics so my aunt called my dad. He was there within what felt like a flash. Our family has had one hell of an emotional day."

See her full post, and the devastating pictures of the vehicle, below: